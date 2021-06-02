Watertown’s Stone Street to be closed Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown city residents and visitors are being alerted of a street closure to be in effect throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.

The City of Watertown Department of Public Works has confirmed that crews will be repairing asphalt on Stone Street beginning at 7 a.m. on June 2, 2021.

This will close Stone Street between Massey Street and South Meadow Street to all traffic.

Public Works crews will install temporary barricades, signage and have a detour in place throughout the day.

All motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The DPW confirmed that this work will be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday.

