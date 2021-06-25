Watertown’s Thompson Park pool opening June 29

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is getting back in the “swim” of things as far as summer recreational opportunities.

The City of Watertown Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the Thompson Park Municipal pool will open on June 29, 2021.

The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Additionally, Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Department has confirmed hours of operation for local playgrounds.

All city-run playgrounds will be open Mondays through Fridays starting June 29, 2021, and follow summer hours which will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This applies to the Academy, Thompson Park, North Hamilton and North Elementary playgrounds.

No pre-registration is required for city playgrounds.