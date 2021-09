WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the turn of the seasons, opportunities for summer favorites are coming to an end.

The City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department announced on Thursday that the Thompson Park Splash pad will close for the season on September 26.

This is now considered a city-wide favorite in the hot summer months. It was first built in the summer of 2018.

The Splash Pad is located at Thompson Park next to the public pool. It has been open for the 2021 season since May 18.