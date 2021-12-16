WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Scheduled work will close down portions of Washington Street on Friday.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works confirmed that crews will be performing tree work on areas near Washington Street on December 17. Work will be done in the 500 and 800 blocks and will begin at 8 a.m.

According to the DPW, the southbound lane of the work area will be closed on Washington Street. Two-way traffic will be open by utilizing the center turning lane.

However, delays should be anticipated if traveling in this area. During this time, motorists are urged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

Crews will be following standard protocols to establish traffic control. This includes installing temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Work in the 500 and 800 block areas is expected to be complete by the end of the day on Friday, December 17.