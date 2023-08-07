LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 50-year-old Watson man is facing multiple charges after an early-morning accident on Sunday, August 6.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies responded to reports of a crash on the Number Four Road in the Town of Watson. Authorities reported that William Davoy III was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when he allegedly exited the roadway.

Upon further investigation, Davoy appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to the public safety building and registered a 0.27 blood alcohol content.

Davoy was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses. He was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Watson court at a later date.