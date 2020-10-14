‘Wave of Light:’ Community candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A community-wide candle lighting will honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness in the North Country on Thursday.

The Child Fatality Review Team Coordinator at the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, Inc., is encouraging members of the community to light a candle on October 15.

All illuminated candles will combine form a day of remembrance for pregnancy and infant death. The VAC stated this this includes all impacted by miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS and unprecedented newborn passings.

This “Wave of Light” aims to take place throughout the community starting at 7 p.m. on October 15. Those unable to light a candle are encouraged to wear pink or blue.

