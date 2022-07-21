WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Disabled Persons Action Organization Foundation announced that the Waydown Wailers will be the opening act for this Saturday’s ZZ Top Concert.

According to the organization, the Waydown Wailers come from the backroads of New York State on the Canadian Border; consist of brothers David and Christian “Moe” Parker, Mike “Scruffy” Scriminger, Joey Thomas, and Connor Pelkey. The musicians range from a variety of musical backgrounds and experiences. Their original music has been referred to as Swamp Rock, Blues Rock to Americana.

The band will be opening for ZZ Top at their concert at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so on the DPAO website or at local Kinney Drugs Store Outlets.