Ways to enjoy the fall season in the Adirondack region

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

ADIRONDACK REGION, N.Y. (WWTI) — The leaves are beginning to change color as we transition into the fall season leaving the public to question where they can get the best views. Below are different places and ways to enjoy the colorful foliage in the Adirondack region.

Lake Placid is just one of the areas that showcase the bright autumn colors in the coming months. The mountain town features dozens of trails to take in the views and is also home to Mirror Lake which doubles the amount of picturesque foliage.

Saranac Lake is also a place and has several different areas to admire the fall foliage. According to the Saranac Lake website their Riverwalk, Lake Colby, Church Pond, Heron Marsh Trail, and Mount Pisgah are all great places to appreciate the fall views.

The Lake Champlain Region is another area that offers crisp leaves, stunning colors, apples, cider, donuts, and more fall favorites. Those combined with over 200 miles of trails make it a great destination to enjoy the season.

The Whiteface Region also showcases the fall foliage as well as towering pine trees, winding rivers, and lots of areas to enjoy the outdoors. The region features mountains, rivers, and natural attractions that embrace the autumn weather.

Tupper Lake offers different opportunities to enjoy the fall season. Their website highlighted the area’s dark skies that make it perfect for stargazing among the other fall activities visitors can enjoy.

The Adirondack Hub listed multiple ways the public could enjoy the cooler temperatures. The Adirondack area features remote backcountry campsites, countless colors hanging off of every tree, and more for its visitors to enjoy.

The Adirondack Experience suggested other ways to celebrate the fall season this year. They are encouraging the public to canoe, fish, bike, camp, and dive into the history of the Adirondack region this season.

The public can figure out the best time to visit any of the areas by checking the Fall Foilage Tracker that covers the entire Adirondack region.