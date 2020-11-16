‘We weren’t expecting this type of surge, it’s concerning,’ Board of Legislators Chairman states as North Country COVID-19 cases rise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As predicted by health officials across the country, the United States is experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus.

However in the North Country, the COVID-19 surge is more threatening than expected.

Jefferson County Board of Legislature Chairman Scott Gray addressed the uptick and what this means for as the region heads into winter.

“We knew we would probably see somewhat of an uptick coming into the Fall season, when people were going to regress from their outdoor activities to indoor activities, but we weren’t quite expecting this sort of surge,” shared Gray. “It’s concerning going into the holidays.”

Gray confirmed that since November 1, 2020, Jefferson County has seen a rise in 127 cases, and rises like these are apparent across the state.

According to Gray, these unpredicted rates are due to actions and lifestyle patterns of North Country residents, including large private gatherings. Gray stated that numbers will continue to surge if actions are not taken.

Jefferson County is currently working to address positive infections as they come in, including working with New York State to perform contact tracing as the county is currently facing an overload. However as the holidays are fast approaching, Gray emphasized that preventative measures are up to North Country residents.

Watch the full interview with Chairman Scott Gray above as he recommends actions North Country residents can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

