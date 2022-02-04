WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — February 4 marks National Wear Red Day and people all over the country are taking a stand against the top killer among women.

Every year the American Heart Association hosts its annual Wear Red Day, rallying women to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” in the fight against heart disease.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease remains to be the deadliest disease among women, as it can lead to coronary heart disease and heart attacks.

“People are tired. With everything that’s happened in the last two years, even those people who normally focus on their health have lost their rhythm,” American Heart Association Regional Director Stacy Spaziani said in a press release on February 4. “Now’s the time to Reclaim Your Rhythm and take back control of your physical health and mental well-being. One in three women are dying of cardiovascular disease, but losing even one woman is too many.”

Facts about Heart Disease

Heart disease is the top cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States

Heart disease kills a person dies every 36 seconds in the United States

Every one in four deaths in the United States is due to heart disease

About 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have Coronary Heart Disease

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States

Signs of a Heart Attack

Chest discomfort

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body

Shortness of breath

Cold sweats

Nausea

Lightheadedness

Heart Disease Prevention

Choose healthy foods and drinks

Keep a healthy weight

Get regular physical activity

Don’t smoke

Check your cholesterol

Control your blood pressure

Manage your diabetes

Take a Stand Against Heart Disease

The American Heart Association has several ways to get involved in helping to bring awareness and prevent heart disease. This includes volunteering in local events, joining a Research Goes Red project and joining the conversation on social media.

More information can be found on the American Heart Association website.