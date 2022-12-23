JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow.

The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.

The blizzard warning is active through Christmas Day and Watertown is likely to see three feet of snow. Things will be quieter weather-wise for the start of next week with some lingering snow.

Here is a look at the latest 7-day forecast:

ABC50’s latest 7-day forecast for Friday, December 23 – Thursday, December 29

Travel advisories have been issued for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

First responders are preparing for the storm and forecasted blizzard conditions, warning motorists not to drive unless it’s an emergency. Travel conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous on Friday and Saturday due to extreme winds, whiteout conditions and cold temperatures.

Governor Hochul declared a state of emergency for the entire state on Thursday due to the heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding and flash freezing likely in various regions across the state.

“With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to do so before Friday or after Sunday to stay safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Our agencies are well prepared, coordinated and ready to deploy assets and equipment if needed to respond to the storm. We want all New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.”

As the weather gets colder and conditions become more dangerous, officials are reminding everyone to be aware of the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia.

Frostbite symptoms include a loss of feeling and pale or white appearance in fingers, toes, ears and noses. Hypothermia symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, slow speech, memory lapses, frequent stumbling and drowsiness.

Heavy exertion can also be hazardous, such as shoveling snow, clearing debris or pushing a car. Great exertion can increase the risk of a heart attack for some people. Officials recommend dressing warm, slowing down and taking breaks when doing any activities.

You can stay updated on the latest weather conditions on our weather page, with up-to-date alerts, weather forecasts and an interactive radar.