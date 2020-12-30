Wednesday: 4 new COVID-19 cases within Indian River Central School District

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Facebook – IndianRiverHS)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Wednesday that four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated that one case affects a Middle School staff member, one a Middle School Student and two High School students.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, both individuals were not present in either school buildings in the days leading up to the ongoing holiday break. She stated that there is a minimal risk of exposure to students and staff in both building.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 30, 2020, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 caseTotal COVID-19 cases
Antwerp Elementary School202
Calcium Primary School246
Evans Mills Primary School325
Philadelphia Primary School011
Theresa Primary School010
Indian River Intermediate School235
Indian River Middle School5611
Indian River High School 314
Total35

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story