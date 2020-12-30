Wednesday: 4 new COVID-19 cases within Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Wednesday that four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated that one case affects a Middle School staff member, one a Middle School Student and two High School students.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, both individuals were not present in either school buildings in the days leading up to the ongoing holiday break. She stated that there is a minimal risk of exposure to students and staff in both building.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 30, 2020, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 case Total COVID-19 cases Antwerp Elementary School 2 0 2 Calcium Primary School 2 4 6 Evans Mills Primary School 3 2 5 Philadelphia Primary School 0 1 1 Theresa Primary School 0 1 0 Indian River Intermediate School 2 3 5 Indian River Middle School 5 6 11 Indian River High School 3 1 4 Total 35

