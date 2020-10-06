Wednesday gale warning could result in 15 foot waves on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River regions should prepare for windy conditions on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Gale warning for several areas on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The warning issued will remain in effect on Wednesday October 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the NWS, nearby residents should expect winds up to 35 knots and waves 11 to 15 feet are expected.

These conditions could cause vessels to capsize or result in damage. The National Weather Service advises mariners to avoid conditions by seeking safe harbor.

Specifically, the warning covers nearshore and open waters on Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay, and open waters from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River.

