WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The road work continues in the City of Watertown during the fall season.

A week-long construction project began on Monday, October 9. The project is to repair Arsenal Street from Public Square to Sherman Street.

Traffic going west will be re-routed to Court Street while Arsenal Street going eastbound will be cut down to one lane of traffic.

The project is slated to last the entire week and drivers are urged to find alternate routes.