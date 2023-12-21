WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College held its annual Pinning Ceremony for weekend option graduates of the College’s nursing program on Thursday, December 14

The ceremony was held in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater and livestreamed on the College’s website. Twenty candidates for the Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in nursing were eligible to take part in the pinning ceremony.

The “Pinning Ceremony” is a time-honored tradition at all institutions of higher education that offer degrees in nursing. The ceremony is symbolic of the transition from a student to entry into nursing as a profession. The pin is designed to be unique to each school of nursing. After being “pinned”, each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge.

During the Pinning Ceremony, JCC nursing students were honored for their outstanding achievements with the presentation of various awards.

The Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award, bestowed upon an individual who consistently strives to continue his/her education in nursing while meeting many challenges of personal stressors nevertheless persevering in the nursing program, was awarded to Starla Bates, Antwerp.

Denielle Hotchkiss, Watertown, is the recipient of the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award which recognizes a student who consistently incorporates compassion and comfort measures during their care for patients.

Tracy McIntire, Clayton, is the recipient of the Donald and Madalyne Hess Excellence in Nursing Award. This award is bestowed upon a graduating senior of the Weekend Scholar Nursing Program who demonstrated excellence in both the classroom and clinical area and will continue to hold the standards of the profession in high regard and be committed to providing excellent patient care.

The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award, established to honor a senior nursing student who exemplifies excellence in caring and providing service to the sick, was awarded to Mandy Parker, Black River.