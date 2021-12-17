ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The weekend will look snowy in St. Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County. This will bring snow accumulations throughout the day on Saturday, into early Sunday morning.

According to the NWS, snow accumulations are expected to reach four to six inches across portions of the county, as well as central, northeast and northwest Vermont, and other areas in Northern New York.

Snow will develop in the afternoon and may become briefly heavy at times into the early overnight hours. Some localize pockets of light freezing drizzle are possible early Sunday morning, which may also create slick road conditions.

Residents are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling in the region and allow for extra time if travel is necessary.

St. Lawrence County’s winter weather advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 and expire at 7 a.m. on Sunday, December 19.

Winter weather advisories were also issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. Check back with ABC50 for up-to-date forecasts and weather alerts.