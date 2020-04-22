Wendy’s is giving away free chicken nuggets this Friday

(WWTI) – Wendy’s is giving away free chicken nuggets on April 24.
The company announced on Twitter that they are “giving America a big GroupNug.” Anyone who visits the drive-thru can get a free 4-piece chicken nuggets, spicy or regular.
The offer is valid after 10:30am and is limited to one free 4-piece per vehicle while supplies last.
Everyone has become their own hairstylist. We all need a nug. This Friday ONLY, we’re giving America a big GroupNug. Get FREE 4pc nuggets when you visit our drive-thru. pic.twitter.com/dXYeMJFsWu— Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 22, 2020
