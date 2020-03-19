West Carthage Fire Department accepting donations for school’s backpack program

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of West Carthage and the West Carthage Fire Department are assisting Carthage Central School District in collecting donations for the backpack program.

Community members can drop off donations of non-perishable food items for the backpack program at the West Carthage Community Room, 61 High Street in West Carthage.

Volunteers from the West Carthage Fire Department will be available to assist individuals who are dropping off donations.

Donations will be accepted from 9am-1pm on the following days:

March 19

March 20

March 26

March 27

