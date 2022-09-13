POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows.

This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.

These laws, state that a person is guilty of criminal possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location.

Laws consider “sensitive locations” to be any place owned or under control of federal, state or local government as well as a list of other establishments such as healthcare facilities, places of worship, libraries, nursery schools, homeless shelters and public parks. New York classifies criminal possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location as a class “E” felony.

New laws also list new Federal Firearms License requirements. The Department said many vendors were not going to attend the gun show because of these new requirements.

The Fire Department stated that this “wasn’t an easy decision. But was made after speaking with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reacted to this announcement and stated that new gun laws are an “attack” on those lawfully buying and selling legal firearms in the North Country.

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below:

“Far Left Democrats have no shame in directly attacking the lawful buying and selling of legal firearms in New York’s 21st District. Far Left Democrats will stop at nothing to fuel their unconstitutional gun-grabbing agenda, even attacking our Upstate values, culture, and sources of revenue for hardworking families. The North Country knows that I will always stand up for our values and the Constitutional rights of every New Yorker and American and work to restore the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department gun show, a great event that hundreds of patriots proudly attend.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY

Although the show is canceled, the West Potsdam Fire Department will still draw for its gun raffle on Sunday, September 25. The winner will be notified by the department