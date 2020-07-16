Westelcom has acquired Teo Communications Services

(WWTI) – Westelcom, a leading provider of Advanced Communications Services throughout New York State, announced today that they have acquired Teo Communications Services.

Headquartered in Mukilteo WA., Teo Communications Services manufactures and supports an end-to-end unified communications solution sold nationally.

“This transaction significantly enhances our ability to expand our vision of providing Mission Critical Unified Communications Solutions throughout the United States,” said Paul Barton, President of Westelcom.

The combined company will provide a strategic suite of Mission Critical Unified Communications Solutions and Advanced Communications Services delivered over private Software-Defined Wide Area Networks.

The acquisition will increase Westelcom’s portfolio of existing managed unified communications and hosted voice offerings to include premise and hybrid offerings and expand the company’s reach to a national footprint.

LATEST STORIES: