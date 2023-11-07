WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s Election Day in Northern New York and there are plenty of races in this off-year election.

The polls opened up at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Let’s take a look at some of the key races.

Jefferson County

Watertown will have its first woman to be elected mayor when councilwomen Lisa Ruggiero and Sarah Compo Pierce square off in the hotly-contested race.

Timothy Babcock, Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen and Leonard Spaziani will run for two spots on the Watertown City Council.

The Jefferson County Board of Legislators will have a proposition on the ballot trying to extend terms from two years to four years. Keeping with the board, there’s a contentious race in District 10, which encompasses in Adams, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth. Jeremiah Maxon is the incumbent, but lost the primary to Christopher Boulio. However, Boulio has a lawsuit filed against him from his time in St. Lawrence County.

Lewis County

The main is race is sheriff between incumbent Michael Carpinelli against retired state trooper Nichole Turck. Carpinelli won in the primary over Turck.

Leanne Mosher, the longtime District Attorney, is being challenged by Republican Jeffery Tompkins.

St. Lawrence County

Rick Engle is running unopposed for the county sheriff’s job. Ogdensburg and Potsdam will also have new mayors with council seats also available in both towns as well as Canton.