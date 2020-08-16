What bug spray to use to prevent mosquito bites

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prevent the bite and the itch from mosquitos by using insect repellent.

Jefferson County Public Health Service is informing the North Country on proper and effect use of bug repellent to protect against mosquito bites.

JCPHS encourages the use of repellent with the following active ingredients:

DEET

Picaridin

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol

2-undecanone

