What bug spray to use to prevent mosquito bites

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prevent the bite and the itch from mosquitos by using insect repellent.

Jefferson County Public Health Service is informing the North Country on proper and effect use of bug repellent to protect against mosquito bites.

JCPHS encourages the use of repellent with the following active ingredients:

  • DEET
  • Picaridin
  • IR3535
  • Oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol
  • 2-undecanone

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story