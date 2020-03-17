What is your school doing for meals and lesson plans during COVID-19?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Schools across the North Country and throughout New York State are adjusting lesson plans to implement distance learning while schools are closed and students are home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian River Central School District teachers are sending home learning packets and using online tools and resources to keep students engaged in learning. Some staff members are reporting to school buildings for work, while others are working remotely from home.

Teachers are available during normal school hours to provide assistance to students and parents while distance learning is in place.

Indian River Central School District posted an informational packet on their website on how to talk to kids about COVID-19.

Faculty and staff at LaFargeville Central School are preparing meals and lesson plans for their impacted students.

In a statement provided to ABC50 by Travis Hoover, Superintendent of LaFargeville Central School, he said, “At the LaFargeville Central School our whole staff is working together finalizing plans to prepare and deliver meals to every student in our district during the time of closure.”

Mr. Hoover also told ABC50 in a statement regarding the academic and educational impact this is having on their students, “Educationally, we are also providing packets to every student in the district with work to complete at home with their parents during the next four weeks. Due to the fluid nature of what is happening in our community, our state, our nation, and our world we are reevaluating our plans on at least a daily basis.”

