What National Coffee Day looks like at Dunkin’ in NNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cars were lined up at the drive thru at Dunkin’ to celebrate National Coffee Day.

The coffeehouse chain took over the annual java holiday to rename it National Dunkin’ Day.

The rebranded celebration offered all New York customers a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29, 2020.

“For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice,” stated Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running.”

Dunkin’ confirmed that the offer applies to original blend, dark roast and Dunkin’ Decaf. Customers are limited to one per order, per day. The offer excludes nitro cold brew and cold brew.

