WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes.

However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.

Below is a list of what locations are open to skiers, snowboarders and outdoor recreationists, based on information from the New York Snow Report.

LiftsSnow Depth
Belleayre718 inches
Brantling Ski Slopes212 inches
Bristol Mountain224 inches
Catamount116 inches
Dry Hill Ski Area136 inches
Gore Mountain914 inches
Greek Peak214 inches
Holiday Valley730 inches
Hunter Mountain6 12 inches
Kissing Bridge215 inches
Peek’n Peak212 inches
Plattekill Mountain320 inches
Windham Mountain80 inches
Song Mountain128 inches
West Mountain326 inches
Whiteface Mountain628 inches
Woods Valley324 inches
Holimont Ski Area112 inches
Oak Mountain318 inches

Check back with ABC50’s Ski Report throughout the winter to see which resorts are open following new snowfalls.