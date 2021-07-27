What North Country students need to prepare for college this semester

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning. The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID restrictions continue to be lifted college campuses are preparing students for a safe return.

The State University of Potsdam is welcoming students back to campus this Fall and expect precautions to be taken to ensure a safe semester.

According to SUNY Potsdam the majority of their classes and campus life activities will be in person for the Fall 2021 semester. Potsdam along with all SUNY and CUNY campuses will require students to be fully vaccinated once the FDA approves one of the COVID vaccines.

While they wait for this approval they are requiring students that are participating in activities or programs with a high degree of interpersonal interaction to be vaccinated. This will include intercollegiate athletics and club sports, performance-based clubs and organizations, fitness center use, most classes with a lab or studio and more.

Students who wish to apply for an exemption due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief will be able to do so by submitting specific forms to Student Health Services. The process will follow the same done for exemptions for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine requirement.

Upon arrival, vaccinated students will be tested for COVID using the self-administered saliva swab pooled testing system. Throughout the semester they will only be required to be tested periodically and will have the option to be tested before traveling for breaks.

Unvaccinated students including those who cannot provide proof of vaccine will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID test taken within five days of their return to campus. They will also be required to wear face coverings in all classes and public spaces and maintain social distancing. They will also be required to be tested for COVID on a weekly basis.

The vaccination and testing protocols apply to all students who are participating in face-to-face experiences, including the main campus in Potsdam and the extension site in Watertown.

SUNY Potsdam students will be able to view their room assignments on BearPAWS on August 1.