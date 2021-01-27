What St. Lawrence County schools have switched to remote learning this week due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several school districts in St. Lawrence County reported new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This includes Ogdensburg City School District, Heuvelton Central School District and Hermon-Dekalb Central School District.

Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin A. Kendall announced to the community on Tuesday that the district would shift to remote instruction starting January 27, and through the remainder of the week. According to Kendall, this is due to two new identified COVID-19 cases and a high number of staff identified as potential contacts.

Kendall shared that this had resulted in inadequate staffing for in-person instruction.

Ogdensburg plans to return to their hybrid model of instruction on February 1, 2021. The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total John F. Kennedy Elementary 3 4 7 Madill Elementary 2 3 5 Ogdensburg Free Academy 15 10 25 Total 37

Additionally on Tuesday, Heuvelton Central School District Administration confirmed a new COVID-19 case. Following this confirmation, it was announced that students in grades one through six will follow remote instruction through the remainder of the week.

However, all students in pre-kindergarten, grades seven through twelve and on-site BOCES programs will continue to attend on-site instruction.

COVID-19 data for the Heuvelton Central School District is specified below.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Heuvelton Central School District 23 5 28

Also as previously reported on Tuesday, Hermon Dekalb Central School District Administration confirmed that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Administration, the staff member visits multiple classrooms during the school day, which led the District to dismiss all students early on January 26 and follow remote instruction through the remainder of the week.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Hermon-Dekalb Central School District 16 0 16

Additionally, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District is also following remote instruction from January 25 through January 29.

According to District administration, this decision was made in response to the high number of quarantined students and staff.

Featured below are COVID-19 statistics for the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District.