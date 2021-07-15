What state’s unemployment rates are recovering the quickest?

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is having a somewhat successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims lower than they were at the start of 2020.

According to WalletHub, there are still 9.5 million Americans unemployed due to the pandemic. However, last week there were 360,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a significant decrease from the 6.1 million claims during the peak of the pandemic.

In their updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, New York is ranked 24, while South Carolina was ranked first and Rhode Island was ranked last.

Key Stats:

Weekly unemployment claims in New York increased by 29.07% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 21st smallest increase in the U.S.



Weekly unemployment claims in New York decreased by 26.85% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 20th biggest decrease in the U.S.



Weekly unemployment claims in New York decreased by 64.17% compared to the same week last year. This was the 13th smallest decrease in the U.S.

A full ranking of all states are listed in the chart below: