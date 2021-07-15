What state’s unemployment rates are recovering the quickest?

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is having a somewhat successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims lower than they were at the start of 2020.

According to WalletHub, there are still 9.5 million Americans unemployed due to the pandemic. However, last week there were 360,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a significant decrease from the 6.1 million claims during the peak of the pandemic.

In their updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, New York is ranked 24, while South Carolina was ranked first and Rhode Island was ranked last.

Key Stats:

  • Weekly unemployment claims in New York increased by 29.07% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 21st smallest increase in the U.S.
     
  • Weekly unemployment claims in New York decreased by 26.85% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 20th biggest decrease in the U.S.
     
  • Weekly unemployment claims in New York decreased by 64.17% compared to the same week last year. This was the 13th smallest decrease in the U.S.

A full ranking of all states are listed in the chart below:

StateRecovered Most Since Last Week Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis 
South Carolina21
New Hampshire142
Florida83
South Dakota154
North Carolina245
Kansas36
Arizona47
Minnesota138
Washington59
Maine2810
Arkansas1211
Mississippi3212
Michigan1113
Louisiana3414
Georgia1815
Nebraska3516
Kentucky117
Indiana3818
New Jersey1719
Iowa620
North Dakota3121
Hawaii4322
Missouri1623
New York2324
Massachusetts2625
Pennsylvania4426
California2927
Maryland3928
Colorado4729
Tennessee4630
Nevada3631
Montana3032
Connecticut2533
Oklahoma4834
Alabama1935
Texas4036
Virginia3737
Illinois4538
Wyoming1039
Wisconsin2140
Oregon2241
Ohio2042
Idaho2743
Utah3344
District of Columbia4945
Alaska4246
Vermont947
New Mexico5148
West Virginia749
Delaware4150
Rhode Island5051

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story