What’s considered small business? A guide to the CARES Act for business owners

UNITED STATES (WWTI) – Programs and initiatives are included in the CARES Act to assist business owners during the coronavirus epidemic.

The U.S. Senate Committee of Small Business & Entrepreneurship released a guide to the CARES Act for small business owners in an effort to provide information regarding major programs and tax provisions available through the legislation.

The guide includes information regarding:

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Types of businesses and entities eligible

Affiliation rules

Types of nonprofits eligible

Determination of loan size

Costs eligible and ineligible for payroll

Allowable uses of loan proceeds

Loan terms, interest rates and fees

How the forgiveness amount is calculated

How to get forgiveness on the loan

What happens after the forgiveness period

How many loans are available per business

Where to get a loan

How the loan coordinates with SBA’s existing loans

How the loan works with temporary Emergency Economic Injury Grants and the Small Business Debt Relief Program

Small Business Debt Relief Program

Which SBA loans are available for debt relief

How debt relief under the program works with PPP loans

Determining eligibility for a 7(a), 504 or microloan

What a 7(a) loan is and how to apply

What a 504 loan is and how to apply

What a microloan is and how to apply

How to get help applying for a SBA loan

Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Emergency Economic Injury Grants

Who is eligible

What an EIDL is and what it’s used for

How long grants are available

What businesses are considered small businesses

How to apply for an EIDL

How to get help applying

Counseling and Training

What a SBDC is

What WBC is and who it’s for

What SCORE is

Who MBDCs serve

The full guide with explanations of each topic outlined above is available below.

