What’s considered small business? A guide to the CARES Act for business owners

UNITED STATES (WWTI) – Programs and initiatives are included in the CARES Act to assist business owners during the coronavirus epidemic.
The U.S. Senate Committee of Small Business & Entrepreneurship released a guide to the CARES Act for small business owners in an effort to provide information regarding major programs and tax provisions available through the legislation.
The guide includes information regarding:
Paycheck Protection Program Loans
- Types of businesses and entities eligible
- Affiliation rules
- Types of nonprofits eligible
- Determination of loan size
- Costs eligible and ineligible for payroll
- Allowable uses of loan proceeds
- Loan terms, interest rates and fees
- How the forgiveness amount is calculated
- How to get forgiveness on the loan
- What happens after the forgiveness period
- How many loans are available per business
- Where to get a loan
- How the loan coordinates with SBA’s existing loans
- How the loan works with temporary Emergency Economic Injury Grants and the Small Business Debt Relief Program
Small Business Debt Relief Program
- Which SBA loans are available for debt relief
- How debt relief under the program works with PPP loans
- Determining eligibility for a 7(a), 504 or microloan
- What a 7(a) loan is and how to apply
- What a 504 loan is and how to apply
- What a microloan is and how to apply
- How to get help applying for a SBA loan
Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Emergency Economic Injury Grants
- Who is eligible
- What an EIDL is and what it’s used for
- How long grants are available
- What businesses are considered small businesses
- How to apply for an EIDL
- How to get help applying
Counseling and Training
- What a SBDC is
- What WBC is and who it’s for
- What SCORE is
- Who MBDCs serve
The full guide with explanations of each topic outlined above is available below.
LATEST STORIES:
- The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown offers curbside meal deals while dining in is prohibited
- NY’s presidential primary moved, tax filing deadline extended as state confirms 52,318 COVID-19 cases
- NYS DEC encourages New Yorkers to take bird feeders down
- JCC: 14 students remain at residence hall with extenuating circumstances, no students returning from break
- A message and song of hope for the North Country from Ted Keegan, Broadway’s Number 12 Phantom
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.