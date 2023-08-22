LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It feels a bit like Fall, and Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is about to start looking like it too.

Apple picking season starts on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Back in May, there were fears that a late-season frost and colder-than-normal temperatures would cut out some of the crop.

NewsChannel 9 has good news. The apple crop is great this year!

General Manager of Beak & Skiff, Peter Fleckenstein, said you’ll even notice the apples are bigger this year.

We’ve had a lot of rain in the past month, we’ve had a lot of cloudy days and that has really started to increase the size of the fruit. The trees are taking up all that extra water and the apples are growing to their full potential. Peter Fleckenstein

Thanks to the heat and sun, they’ll be sweet. Fleckenstein said the cool, clear nights also help the apples grow into a rich red color.

When you walk through the orchard, you will notice small signs of the late May frost on some of the apples, but they’ll still taste delicious.

“A little bit of blemish on the skin, maybe a little bit of hail damage but all in all, the apples will still taste good and there are plenty to go around.”

Beak & Skiff also has a new apple in the orchard. It’s called Sweet Maia.

You’ll be able to sample the new variety in the Apple Barn this year and pick them yourself next season.

Click here to find out when you can pick your favorite variety.