FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Army Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division notified residents that one of their airfield gates will be temporarily closing.

According to a post on their Facebook, the Wheeler Sack Army Airfield Gate will be closed starting December 20. The gate will remain closed until January 3 at 5:30 a.m.

Those accessing the airfield are advised to use the Gas Alley Gate and traverse Bomporto Bridge to reach WSAAF.