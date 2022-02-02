WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another massive winter storm is on its way to the North Country.

This winter storm began north in Canada and is expected to impact several states spanning from the Rocky Mountains, to the Plains and to the Great Lakes.

In preparation for the storm, a winter storm warning will take effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 3 and remain active through 1 p.m. on February 4.

Below are the National Weather Service’s snow accumulation probabilities for cities and towns in New York State starting on Wednesday night.

Chance of 6″ or more Buffalo: 97%

Lowville: 90%

Highmarket: 90%

Rochester: 89%

Pulaski: 86%

Watertown: 87%

Clayton: 83% Chance of 12″ or more Buffalo: 53%

Highmarket: 47%

Lowville: 44%

Rochester: 35%

Watertown: 32%

Pulaski: 32%

Clayton: 27%

In St. Lawrence County, the snow will intensify Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow expected on Thursday night. Below is a list of storm total snowfall predictions from the National Weather Service in Burlington:

Watertown: 8 to 12 inches

Ogdensburg: 6 to 8 inches

Massena: 6 to 8 inches

Potsdam: 8 to 12 inches

Cranberry Lake: 8 to 12 inches

Malone: 8 to 12 inches

Old Forge: 8 to 12 inches

The National Weather Service also released a chart on the timing of travel impacts for the region. This is included below:

Weather Travel Impacts Wednesday evening Light rain, possibly mixed with wet snow Minimal, mainly wet roads Thursday morning Occasional light snow Minor, untreated roads lightly snow-covered and slippery Thursday evening Widespread moderate to heavy snow Moderate, widespread snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities Friday morning Snow tapering off from west to east Minor, some roads still snow-covered, improved visibility

Check back with ABC50 for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and all local school closings and delays.