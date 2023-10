WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Election Day is around the corner on Tuesday, November 7 with plenty of local races.

While people can still vote on Election Day, voters can do their civic duty completed before that date with early voting. However, where and when can you vote early.

Here are places in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County where voting early can take place.

Jefferson County

Where: Jefferson County Office Building, 175 Arsenal Street, Watertown or Adams Municipal Building, 3 South Main Street, Adams

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lewis County

Where: County Board of Elections Building, 7550 South State Street, Lowville

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence County

Where: 42 Maple Street Potsdam (Clarkson Building, Former Honda Dealership); 100 Riverside Avenue, Ogdensburg (Dobisky Center)

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day.