WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – National Grid will be handing out dry ice and bottled water at a few locations in the area.

The Watertown Citibus garage at 544 Newell Street and the Adams Fire Department at 6 North Main Street in Jefferson County will have water and dry ice.

The Star Lake Fire Department of 4187 State Highway 3 and the Hemon Fire Department on 1650 County Road 21 in St. Lawrence County will have those items.

Harrisville and Hermon Fire Departments are still listed as warming shelters at this time. Jefferson Community College at the Jefferson FSA Auxiliary Building was a warming shelter last night.

More sites could be announced later on the National Grid’s outage map.