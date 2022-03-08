JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials have released the COVID-19 Monthly Index for February 2022.

This was issued on March 8 and contained vaccination data, testing data, COVID-19 community levels, wastewater results, hospital discharges and mortality data.

According to the report, by the end of February, Jefferson County was deemed to have a “MEDIUM” COVID-19 community level by the Center for Disease Control. This was a new rating based on COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent of hospital inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

As of February 28, Jefferson County had a 118.36 positive case rate per 100,000 residents. Additional data for February is broken down below.

Wastewater results

Despite declining rates, wastewater testing sites across Jefferson County continued to have high levels of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

This included sites at the City of Watertown, Village of Carthage and West Carthage and the Thousand Islands Central School District.

High levels of SARS-CoV-2 mean that COVID-19 was quantifiable throughout the month of February, indicating active transmission with remediation needed immediately.

Vaccinations

As of February 28, 72.6% of the total Jefferson County population had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, this was equivalent to 79,736 residents in the county.

Regarding booster doses, only 30,998 had received the booster dose was equal to 38.9% of the population. All data regarding vaccinations is included in the table below:

People vaccinated through Feb. 28 At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 94,734 79,736 % of Total Population 86.3% 72.6% Population 5 years of age or older 94,734 79,736 % of Population 5 years of age or older 93.6% 78.8% Booster vaccinated n/a 30,998 % of Fully Vaccinated with a Booster Dose n/a 38.9% Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Hospital Discharges and Deaths

From February 1 to February 28, 2022, Jefferson County had 113 hospital discharges.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, the majority of hospital discharges were among fully vaccinated patients and were either between 0 and 30 years of age or in the 60 to 70 age range.

Specifically, 47 unvaccinated patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, four were partially vaccinated and 62 were fully vaccinated.

Additionally, in the month of February, six Jefferson County residents died from COVID-related complications, most of which occurred in hospitals and the remainder occurred at residents’ homes.

Two deaths were among fully vaccinated individuals and four were unvaccinated. All vaccinated individuals that died for COVID-19 had significant pre-existing conditions.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths was 75 years of age and the majority of deaths have occurred among male patients.

Despite declining rates, Jefferson County officials are continuing to urge residents to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to waning vaccine efficacy. Immunocompromised individuals are urged to receive a third dose.

Eligible individuals for a booster dose can receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 5 months after the second shot. Those who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after the first shot.