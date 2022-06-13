NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the New York State Regents Examination taking place in June, the state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them.

NYS provided a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up, however, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for last-minute emergencies when copies can not be obtained from the department. The officials in charge at the centers are only authorized to release examination booklets on the day of the examination. The schedule for the Regents Examinations can be found here.

Schools that need to pick up additional materials from any of the centers must contact the official in charge of the center before sending someone to pick up the booklets. The person picking up the materials must present authorization written on school letterhead stationery that is signed by the principal of the school.

The authorization must also identify the person picking up the materials and list the specific materials that are being requested. The person picking it up at the center must provide photo identification and countersign the authorization letter before leaving it with the official in charge of the center. A list of centers and their locations in each county throughout the state is listed below.

ALBANY

Operations Group

Office of State Assessment

Room 775, Education Building Annex

New York State Education Department

Albany 12234

518-474-8220

518-474-2021 (fax)

ALLEGANY

Mary Ellen O’Connell

Wellsville Senior High School

126 West State Street

Wellsville 14895

585-596-2182

585-596-2180 (fax)

BROOME

Terri L. Hanbury

Broome-Tioga BOCES

435 Glenwood Road

Binghamton 13905

607-763-3469

607-763-3614 (fax)

CATTARAUGUS

Michael Martel

Olean Senior High School

410 West Sullivan Street

Olean 14760

716-375-8008

716-375-8048 (fax)

CATTARAUGUS

Carrie M. Bartoszek

Yorkshire-Pioneer Central Schools

12125 County Line Road

Yorkshire 14173

716-492-9305

716-492-9482 (fax)

CAYUGA

Jessica Docteur

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES

1879 West Genesee Road

Auburn 13021

315-253-0361 ext. 5115

315-252-6361 (fax)

CHAUTAUQUA

Tina Smith

BOCES Hewes Center

2615 North Maple Avenue

Ashville 14710

716-763-1801 ext. 3002

716-763-7726 (fax)

CHAUTAUQUA

Shelly Ackendorf

LoGuidice Vo-Tech Center

9520 Fredonia Stockton Road

Fredonia 14063

716-672-4371 ext. 2068

716-679-3363 (fax)

CHEMUNG

Tina M. Watson

Pauline Bush Education Center

459 Philo Road

Elmira 14903

607-654-2273

607-654-2280 (fax)

CHENANGO

Judy Hendrickson

Delaware-Chenango-Madison BOCES

6678 County Road 32

East River Road

Norwich 13815

607-335-1213

607-334-9828 (fax)

CLINTON

Tina M. LeFevre

Champlain Valley Educational Services

1585 Military Turnpike Extension

Plattsburgh 12901

518-561-0100 ext. 236

518-561-0494 (fax)

COLUMBIA

See Neighboring Counties

CORTLAND

Joseph Mack

Cortland Junior-Senior High School

8 Valley View Drive

Cortland 13045

607-758-4110 ext. 1301

607-758-4119 (fax)

DELAWARE

Nancy Cobane

Robert W. Harrold Education Center

270 BOCES Drive

Sidney Center 13839

607-865-2548

607-865-8685 (fax)

DELAWARE

Michelle Pindar

Stamford Central School

1 River Street

Stamford 12167

607-652-7661

607-652-3446 (fax)

DUTCHESS

See Neighboring Counties

ERIE

Ann M. Zsebehazy

Buffalo City School District

Room 808, City Hall

Buffalo 14202

716-316-3765

716-851-3882 (fax)

ERIE

Michelle Wolentarski

Erie 1 BOCES Service Center

355 Harlem Road

West Seneca 14224

716-821-7007

716-821-7452 (fax)

ERIE

Stephen M. Ruszczyk

Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

8685 Erie Road

Angola 14006

716-549-4454 ext. 4102

716-549-1248 (fax)

ESSEX

Danielle L. Palandrani

Ticonderoga High School

5 Calkins Place

Ticonderoga 12883

518-585-7400 ext. 1412

518-585-4076 (fax)

ESSEX – FRANKLIN

See Neighboring Counties

FRANKLIN

Brandon J. Pelkey

Franklin Academy High School

42 Huskie Lane

Malone 12953

518-483-7807 ext. 7009

518-483-7813 (fax)

FULTON

Tracey Hildebrandt

Johnstown High School

1 Sir Bills Circle

Johnstown 12095

518-762-4661

518-736-1489 (fax)

MONROE

Nancy A. Eichner

Rochester City School District

131 West Broad Street

Rochester 14614

585-262-8328

585-295-2611 (fax)

MONROE

Lucy Fagan

Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES

3599 Big Ridge Road

Spencerport 14559

585-349-9060

585-349-9090 (fax)

MONTGOMERY

Kristina McGaffin

Amsterdam City School District

140 Saratoga Avenue

Amsterdam 12010

518-843-3180 ext. 7801

518-842-0012 (fax)

NASSAU

Stephanie Witt, Supervisor

Robert E. Lupinskie Center for Curr.,

Instr. and Tech.

1 Merrick Avenue

Westbury 11590

516-608-6623

516-608-6616 (fax)

NIAGARA

Marcia Capone/Kristin Lodick

Niagara Falls City School District

630 66th Street

Niagara Falls 14304

716-286-4285

716-286-4123 (fax)

ONEIDA

Kathryn Allen/Todd VanDresar

Madison-Oneida BOCES

4937 Spring Road

Verona 13478

315-361-5700

315-361-5880 (fax)

ONEIDA

Theresa VanHatten/Robin Masters

Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES

502 Court Street, 3rd Floor

Utica 13502

315-793-8503/315-793-8587

315-793-8554 (fax)

GENESEE

John A. Cima

Genesee Valley BOCES

8250 State Street Road

Batavia 14020

585-344-7720 (office)

585-749-8959 (cell)

585-344-7778 (fax)

GREENE

See Neighboring Counties

HERKIMER

Mary A. Tomaso

Herkimer High School

801 West German Street

Herkimer 13350

315-866-2230 ext. 1309

315-866-8595 (fax)

JEFFERSON

Joanne M. Witt

Jeff-Lew-Ham-Herk-Oneida BOCES

20104 State Route 3

Watertown 13601

315-779-7204

315-779-7209 (fax)

LEWIS

Brian Finn

Lowville Academy

7668 State Street

Lowville 13367

315-376-9015

315-376-9016 (fax)

LIVINGSTON

John A. Cima

Genesee Valley BOCES

27 Lackawanna Avenue

Mount Morris 14510

585-344-7720 (office)

585-749-8959 (cell)

585-344-7778 (fax)

MADISON

Amy Costello Haube

Cazenovia Central School District

31 Emory Avenue

Cazenovia 13035

315-655-1314

315-655-1371 (fax)

MONROE

Wanda Briggs

Monroe 1 BOCES

41 O’Connor Road

Fairport 14450

585-383-6423

585-249-7299 (fax)

42.ONONDAGA

Raymond Stazzone

Syracuse CSD Office of Shared

Accountability

258 East Adams Street, Room 216

Syracuse 13202

315-435-6241

315-435-4978 (fax)

ONTARIO

Frank Bai-Rossi

Midlakes High School

1554 Route 488

Clifton Springs 14432

315-548-6301

315-548-6319 (fax)

ORANGE

Jevina Lackhan

Regional Education Center at Arden Hill

4 Harriman Drive

Goshen 10924

845-781-4363 ext. 10741

845-774-7323 (fax)

ORLEANS

Jennifer Ashbery

Albion High School

302 East Avenue

Albion 14411

585-589-2040

585-589-2049 (fax)

OSWEGO

Melissa A. Allard

Center for Instruction and Tech

Innovation

179 County Rte. 64

Mexico 13114

315-963-4222

315-963-4475 (fax)

OTSEGO

Abigail Losie

Oneonta Senior High School

130 East Street

Oneonta 13820

607-261-3875

607-433-8204 (fax)

PUTNAM: See center numbers 71 & 73.

RENSSELAER

Jodi Sullivan

Questar III BOCES

10 Empire State Boulevard

Castleton 12033

518-479-6908

518-477-1335 (fax)

ROCKLAND

Katherine Mistele

Rockland BOCES Regional Center

131 Midland Avenue North

Nyack, NY 10960

845-348-3500 ext. 3581

845-348-3559 (fax)

ST. LAWRENCE

Jill Farrand/Deborah Champagne

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES

Educational Services Center

` 40 West Main Street, Room 201

Canton 13617

315-386-4504 ext.15100

315-386-2828 (fax)

SARATOGA

Shawn Hunziker

BOCES Myers Ed Center

15 Henning Road

Saratoga Springs 12866

518-581-3636

518-581-3641 (fax)

SCHENECTADY

Chelsea Houghton

Schenectady High School

1445 The Plaza

Schenectady 12308

518-881-2044

518-881-3802 (fax)

SCHOHARIE

Matthew Sloane

Middleburgh High School

291 Main Street

Middleburgh 12122

518-827-3600

518-827-5192 (fax)

SCHUYLER

Kristine Somerville

Watkins Glen Central High School

301 12th Street

Watkins Glen 14891

607-535-3254

607-535-3204 (fax)

SENECA

See Neighboring Counties

STEUBEN

Samuel D. Gauss

Greater Southern Tier BOCES

Wildwood Education Center

1126 Bald Hill Road

Hornell 14843

607-281-3196

607-324-3842 (fax)

SUFFOLK

Serina Ross

Eastern Suffolk BOCES

215 Old Riverhead Road

Westhampton Beach 11978

631-844-5731

631-844-5728 (fax)

SUFFOLK

Dawn M. Zanoni

Eastern Suffolk BOCES

James Hines Administration Center

201 Sunrise Highway

Patchogue 11772

631-687-3165

631-240-8970 (fax)

SUFFOLK

Nicole Carr

Western Suffolk BOCES

31 Lee Avenue

Wheatley Heights 11798

631-595-6810

631-623-4913 (fax)

SULLIVAN

Robyn Boardman

Monticello High School

39 Breakey Avenue

Monticello 12701

845-794-8840 ext. 10928

845-794-8133 (fax)

TIOGA

Diane Tavelli

Owego Free Academy

1 Sheldon Guile Boulevard

Owego 13827

607-687-7301

607-687-6593 (fax)

TOMPKINS

Nicole Eschler

Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES

555 Warren Road Building A

Ithaca 14850

607-257-1551 Ext.1004

607-257-2825 (fax)

ULSTER

Shila Beck/Erin Rylewicz

Ulster BOCES

175 Route 32 North

New Paltz 12561

845-255-3040

845-255-7942 (fax)WARREN

Caleb Martin

North Warren Central School

6110 State Route 8 – Main Building

Chestertown 12817

518-494-3015 ext. 702

518-494-2323 (fax)

WASHINGTON

Caroline Goss

Cambridge Junior-Senior High School

24 South Park Street

Cambridge 12816

518-677-8527 ext. 1411

518-677-3031 (fax)

WAYNE

Chuck Loray

Newark Senior High School

625 Peirson Avenue

Newark 14513

315-332-3230

315-332-3275 (fax)

PUTNAM–NORTH WESTCHESTER

Joseph Mannozzi

Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES

School Services Building

200 BOCES Drive

Yorktown Heights 10598

914-248-2392

914-248-2419 (fax)

WESTCHESTER

Jessica Walker

Special Services

1606 Old Orchard Street

White Plains 10604

914-948-7271 ext. 1204

914-948-7598 (fax)

NORTH WESTCHESTER–PUTNAM

Vacant

WYOMING

Denise L. Samardak

Warsaw Middle High School

81 West Court Street

Warsaw 14569

585-786-8000 ext. 2308

585-786-3193 (fax)

YATES

Melody Jefferson

Dundee Junior-Senior High School

55 Water Street

Dundee 14837

607-243-5533 ext. 7504

607-243-7917 (fax)MANHATTAN

Louise Smith

MLK, Jr., Educational Campus

122 Amsterdam Avenue, Room 205E

lsmith2@schools.nyc.gov

BRONX

Yuk Fung Lam

Herbert H. Lehman High School

3000 E. Tremont Avenue

ylam2@schools.nyc.gov

BROOKLYN

Laura Dalla Betta

Brooklyn Technical High School

29 Fort Greene Place, Room BW 8

ldallabetta@schools.nyc.gov

QUEENS

Barbara Marcisak

Francis Lewis High School

58-20 Utopia Parkway

bmarcis@schools.nyc.gov

STATEN ISLAND

Laura Dalla Betta

Staten Island BCO

715 Ocean Terrace, Bldg A, Rm. A105

ldallabetta@schools.nyc.gov

Scoring materials for all examinations will be made available on the department’s website around 11 a.m. on the scheduled administration date. More information can be found here.