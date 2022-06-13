NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the New York State Regents Examination taking place in June, the state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them.
NYS provided a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up, however, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for last-minute emergencies when copies can not be obtained from the department. The officials in charge at the centers are only authorized to release examination booklets on the day of the examination. The schedule for the Regents Examinations can be found here.
Schools that need to pick up additional materials from any of the centers must contact the official in charge of the center before sending someone to pick up the booklets. The person picking up the materials must present authorization written on school letterhead stationery that is signed by the principal of the school.
The authorization must also identify the person picking up the materials and list the specific materials that are being requested. The person picking it up at the center must provide photo identification and countersign the authorization letter before leaving it with the official in charge of the center. A list of centers and their locations in each county throughout the state is listed below.
ALBANY
Operations Group
Office of State Assessment
Room 775, Education Building Annex
New York State Education Department
Albany 12234
518-474-8220
518-474-2021 (fax)
ALLEGANY
Mary Ellen O’Connell
Wellsville Senior High School
126 West State Street
Wellsville 14895
585-596-2182
585-596-2180 (fax)
BROOME
Terri L. Hanbury
Broome-Tioga BOCES
435 Glenwood Road
Binghamton 13905
607-763-3469
607-763-3614 (fax)
CATTARAUGUS
Michael Martel
Olean Senior High School
410 West Sullivan Street
Olean 14760
716-375-8008
716-375-8048 (fax)
CATTARAUGUS
Carrie M. Bartoszek
Yorkshire-Pioneer Central Schools
12125 County Line Road
Yorkshire 14173
716-492-9305
716-492-9482 (fax)
CAYUGA
Jessica Docteur
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES
1879 West Genesee Road
Auburn 13021
315-253-0361 ext. 5115
315-252-6361 (fax)
CHAUTAUQUA
Tina Smith
BOCES Hewes Center
2615 North Maple Avenue
Ashville 14710
716-763-1801 ext. 3002
716-763-7726 (fax)
CHAUTAUQUA
Shelly Ackendorf
LoGuidice Vo-Tech Center
9520 Fredonia Stockton Road
Fredonia 14063
716-672-4371 ext. 2068
716-679-3363 (fax)
CHEMUNG
Tina M. Watson
Pauline Bush Education Center
459 Philo Road
Elmira 14903
607-654-2273
607-654-2280 (fax)
CHENANGO
Judy Hendrickson
Delaware-Chenango-Madison BOCES
6678 County Road 32
East River Road
Norwich 13815
607-335-1213
607-334-9828 (fax)
CLINTON
Tina M. LeFevre
Champlain Valley Educational Services
1585 Military Turnpike Extension
Plattsburgh 12901
518-561-0100 ext. 236
518-561-0494 (fax)
COLUMBIA
See Neighboring Counties
CORTLAND
Joseph Mack
Cortland Junior-Senior High School
8 Valley View Drive
Cortland 13045
607-758-4110 ext. 1301
607-758-4119 (fax)
DELAWARE
Nancy Cobane
Robert W. Harrold Education Center
270 BOCES Drive
Sidney Center 13839
607-865-2548
607-865-8685 (fax)
DELAWARE
Michelle Pindar
Stamford Central School
1 River Street
Stamford 12167
607-652-7661
607-652-3446 (fax)
DUTCHESS
See Neighboring Counties
ERIE
Ann M. Zsebehazy
Buffalo City School District
Room 808, City Hall
Buffalo 14202
716-316-3765
716-851-3882 (fax)
ERIE
Michelle Wolentarski
Erie 1 BOCES Service Center
355 Harlem Road
West Seneca 14224
716-821-7007
716-821-7452 (fax)
ERIE
Stephen M. Ruszczyk
Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
8685 Erie Road
Angola 14006
716-549-4454 ext. 4102
716-549-1248 (fax)
ESSEX
Danielle L. Palandrani
Ticonderoga High School
5 Calkins Place
Ticonderoga 12883
518-585-7400 ext. 1412
518-585-4076 (fax)
ESSEX – FRANKLIN
See Neighboring Counties
FRANKLIN
Brandon J. Pelkey
Franklin Academy High School
42 Huskie Lane
Malone 12953
518-483-7807 ext. 7009
518-483-7813 (fax)
FULTON
Tracey Hildebrandt
Johnstown High School
1 Sir Bills Circle
Johnstown 12095
518-762-4661
518-736-1489 (fax)
MONROE
Nancy A. Eichner
Rochester City School District
131 West Broad Street
Rochester 14614
585-262-8328
585-295-2611 (fax)
MONROE
Lucy Fagan
Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES
3599 Big Ridge Road
Spencerport 14559
585-349-9060
585-349-9090 (fax)
MONTGOMERY
Kristina McGaffin
Amsterdam City School District
140 Saratoga Avenue
Amsterdam 12010
518-843-3180 ext. 7801
518-842-0012 (fax)
NASSAU
Stephanie Witt, Supervisor
Robert E. Lupinskie Center for Curr.,
Instr. and Tech.
1 Merrick Avenue
Westbury 11590
516-608-6623
516-608-6616 (fax)
NIAGARA
Marcia Capone/Kristin Lodick
Niagara Falls City School District
630 66th Street
Niagara Falls 14304
716-286-4285
716-286-4123 (fax)
ONEIDA
Kathryn Allen/Todd VanDresar
Madison-Oneida BOCES
4937 Spring Road
Verona 13478
315-361-5700
315-361-5880 (fax)
ONEIDA
Theresa VanHatten/Robin Masters
Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES
502 Court Street, 3rd Floor
Utica 13502
315-793-8503/315-793-8587
315-793-8554 (fax)
GENESEE
John A. Cima
Genesee Valley BOCES
8250 State Street Road
Batavia 14020
585-344-7720 (office)
585-749-8959 (cell)
585-344-7778 (fax)
GREENE
See Neighboring Counties
HERKIMER
Mary A. Tomaso
Herkimer High School
801 West German Street
Herkimer 13350
315-866-2230 ext. 1309
315-866-8595 (fax)
JEFFERSON
Joanne M. Witt
Jeff-Lew-Ham-Herk-Oneida BOCES
20104 State Route 3
Watertown 13601
315-779-7204
315-779-7209 (fax)
LEWIS
Brian Finn
Lowville Academy
7668 State Street
Lowville 13367
315-376-9015
315-376-9016 (fax)
LIVINGSTON
John A. Cima
Genesee Valley BOCES
27 Lackawanna Avenue
Mount Morris 14510
585-344-7720 (office)
585-749-8959 (cell)
585-344-7778 (fax)
MADISON
Amy Costello Haube
Cazenovia Central School District
31 Emory Avenue
Cazenovia 13035
315-655-1314
315-655-1371 (fax)
MONROE
Wanda Briggs
Monroe 1 BOCES
41 O’Connor Road
Fairport 14450
585-383-6423
585-249-7299 (fax)
42.ONONDAGA
Raymond Stazzone
Syracuse CSD Office of Shared
Accountability
258 East Adams Street, Room 216
Syracuse 13202
315-435-6241
315-435-4978 (fax)
ONTARIO
Frank Bai-Rossi
Midlakes High School
1554 Route 488
Clifton Springs 14432
315-548-6301
315-548-6319 (fax)
ORANGE
Jevina Lackhan
Regional Education Center at Arden Hill
4 Harriman Drive
Goshen 10924
845-781-4363 ext. 10741
845-774-7323 (fax)
ORLEANS
Jennifer Ashbery
Albion High School
302 East Avenue
Albion 14411
585-589-2040
585-589-2049 (fax)
OSWEGO
Melissa A. Allard
Center for Instruction and Tech
Innovation
179 County Rte. 64
Mexico 13114
315-963-4222
315-963-4475 (fax)
OTSEGO
Abigail Losie
Oneonta Senior High School
130 East Street
Oneonta 13820
607-261-3875
607-433-8204 (fax)
PUTNAM: See center numbers 71 & 73.
RENSSELAER
Jodi Sullivan
Questar III BOCES
10 Empire State Boulevard
Castleton 12033
518-479-6908
518-477-1335 (fax)
ROCKLAND
Katherine Mistele
Rockland BOCES Regional Center
131 Midland Avenue North
Nyack, NY 10960
845-348-3500 ext. 3581
845-348-3559 (fax)
ST. LAWRENCE
Jill Farrand/Deborah Champagne
St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES
Educational Services Center
` 40 West Main Street, Room 201
Canton 13617
315-386-4504 ext.15100
315-386-2828 (fax)
SARATOGA
Shawn Hunziker
BOCES Myers Ed Center
15 Henning Road
Saratoga Springs 12866
518-581-3636
518-581-3641 (fax)
SCHENECTADY
Chelsea Houghton
Schenectady High School
1445 The Plaza
Schenectady 12308
518-881-2044
518-881-3802 (fax)
SCHOHARIE
Matthew Sloane
Middleburgh High School
291 Main Street
Middleburgh 12122
518-827-3600
518-827-5192 (fax)
SCHUYLER
Kristine Somerville
Watkins Glen Central High School
301 12th Street
Watkins Glen 14891
607-535-3254
607-535-3204 (fax)
SENECA
See Neighboring Counties
STEUBEN
Samuel D. Gauss
Greater Southern Tier BOCES
Wildwood Education Center
1126 Bald Hill Road
Hornell 14843
607-281-3196
607-324-3842 (fax)
SUFFOLK
Serina Ross
Eastern Suffolk BOCES
215 Old Riverhead Road
Westhampton Beach 11978
631-844-5731
631-844-5728 (fax)
SUFFOLK
Dawn M. Zanoni
Eastern Suffolk BOCES
James Hines Administration Center
201 Sunrise Highway
Patchogue 11772
631-687-3165
631-240-8970 (fax)
SUFFOLK
Nicole Carr
Western Suffolk BOCES
31 Lee Avenue
Wheatley Heights 11798
631-595-6810
631-623-4913 (fax)
SULLIVAN
Robyn Boardman
Monticello High School
39 Breakey Avenue
Monticello 12701
845-794-8840 ext. 10928
845-794-8133 (fax)
TIOGA
Diane Tavelli
Owego Free Academy
1 Sheldon Guile Boulevard
Owego 13827
607-687-7301
607-687-6593 (fax)
TOMPKINS
Nicole Eschler
Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES
555 Warren Road Building A
Ithaca 14850
607-257-1551 Ext.1004
607-257-2825 (fax)
ULSTER
Shila Beck/Erin Rylewicz
Ulster BOCES
175 Route 32 North
New Paltz 12561
845-255-3040
845-255-7942 (fax)WARREN
Caleb Martin
North Warren Central School
6110 State Route 8 – Main Building
Chestertown 12817
518-494-3015 ext. 702
518-494-2323 (fax)
WASHINGTON
Caroline Goss
Cambridge Junior-Senior High School
24 South Park Street
Cambridge 12816
518-677-8527 ext. 1411
518-677-3031 (fax)
WAYNE
Chuck Loray
Newark Senior High School
625 Peirson Avenue
Newark 14513
315-332-3230
315-332-3275 (fax)
PUTNAM–NORTH WESTCHESTER
Joseph Mannozzi
Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES
School Services Building
200 BOCES Drive
Yorktown Heights 10598
914-248-2392
914-248-2419 (fax)
WESTCHESTER
Jessica Walker
Special Services
1606 Old Orchard Street
White Plains 10604
914-948-7271 ext. 1204
914-948-7598 (fax)
NORTH WESTCHESTER–PUTNAM
Vacant
WYOMING
Denise L. Samardak
Warsaw Middle High School
81 West Court Street
Warsaw 14569
585-786-8000 ext. 2308
585-786-3193 (fax)
YATES
Melody Jefferson
Dundee Junior-Senior High School
55 Water Street
Dundee 14837
607-243-5533 ext. 7504
607-243-7917 (fax)MANHATTAN
Louise Smith
MLK, Jr., Educational Campus
122 Amsterdam Avenue, Room 205E
lsmith2@schools.nyc.gov
BRONX
Yuk Fung Lam
Herbert H. Lehman High School
3000 E. Tremont Avenue
ylam2@schools.nyc.gov
BROOKLYN
Laura Dalla Betta
Brooklyn Technical High School
29 Fort Greene Place, Room BW 8
ldallabetta@schools.nyc.gov
QUEENS
Barbara Marcisak
Francis Lewis High School
58-20 Utopia Parkway
bmarcis@schools.nyc.gov
STATEN ISLAND
Laura Dalla Betta
Staten Island BCO
715 Ocean Terrace, Bldg A, Rm. A105
ldallabetta@schools.nyc.gov
Scoring materials for all examinations will be made available on the department’s website around 11 a.m. on the scheduled administration date. More information can be found here.