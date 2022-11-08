(WWTI) — Election Day is winding down and ABC50 NOW will be providing election coverage throughout the evening on InformNNY.

Key races in the North Country include the election for New York State Governor, New York Congressional Districts 21 and 24 and State Assembly District 116. Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R-NY) is running uncontested for State Senate District 49.

After the polls close at 9 p.m., counties will be counting votes and sending in the results. You can view ABC50’s election results page as it updates throughout the night.

Key Races:

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) Lee Zeldin (R)

U.S. Senate Charles Schumer (D) Joe Pinion (R) Diane Sare (OTH)

U.S. House – District 21 Elise Stefanik (R) Matt Castelli (D)

State House – District 116 Susan Duffy (C) Scott Gray (R)

State House – District 24 Claudia Tenney (R) Steven Holden (D)

Attorney General Letitia James (D) Michael Henry (R)

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (D) Paul Rodriquez (R)

State Senate – District 49 Mark Walczyk (R) Uncontested

A Climate Change Bonds ballot issue is also up for vote this election.