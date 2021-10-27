Where to get a COVID-19 booster shot in North Country

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Doses of the COVID-19 booster shot are now available in the North Country, and many health providers and locations are administering them to residents.

COVID-19 booster shots were recently authorized by the Federal Drug Administration, as well as approved in New York State by the Department of Health. This allows individuals who fall under certain eligibility requirements to receive the shot six months after receiving either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health Officials state that those 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a COVID-19 booster shot, as well as those 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Individuals who are aged 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting are also eligible for a booster shot.

Doses of the booster shot are being administered locally at Public Health Departments. This includes the Jefferson County Public Health, Lewis County Public Health and St. Lawrence County Public Health departments. The New York State-run site at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse is also administering doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster.

However, many other places are offering the shot. Below is a list of additional locations administering COVID-19 booster shots in the North Country:

Watch the video in the player below to learn more about the difference between a COVID-19 booster shot and a third dose of the vaccine: