WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With New Year’s Eve less than 24-hours away, many COVID testing options remain open in the North Country.

This includes sites offering rapid tests, with results being returned in 24 hours, and non-rapid tests with tests results returned within two to five days.

In St. Lawrence County, both the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and Canton-Potsdam Hospital are offering non-rapid testing. At Canton-Potsdam Hospital, appointments, a physician’s order and screenings are required. Only appointments and screenings are required at Claxton. Both sites operate on a drive-thru basis.

Lowville’s COVID-testing site at the Maple Ridge Center is now being operated by New York State. By appointment, COVID testing is now available by appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Samaritan Health is also offering free COVID-19 PCR tests through New York State. However, this site will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kinney Drugs locations throughout the region are also administering testing. At all locations, both appointments and screenings are required.

Walgreens locations are offering both rapid testing with results available in 24 hours and non-rapid testing with results in two days. Screening is required for both types of testing.

Additionally, below is a list of nearby urgent care offices offering COVID-19 testing:

Watertown Urgent Care: Rapid testing, screening required

North Country Family Health Center: Non-rapid testing, appointment and screening required

Wellnow Urgent Care- Watertown: Non-rapid testing

QuikMed Urgent Care: Rapid testing, non-rapid testing, appointment and screening required

A full list of COVID-19 testing sites can be found on the New York State website.