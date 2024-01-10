WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The current power situation has people concerned about keeping things cold with dry ice.

Here are a few locations in the area that have dry ice and for distribution.

Watertown – CitiBus Garage on 544 Newell Street from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Lowville- Jefferson Community College Education Center on 7395 East Road from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Star Lake – Star Lake Fire Department on 4187 NYS Route 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pulaski – Pulaski Highway Department garage on 957 Centerville Rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone needing dry ice are asked to bring a cooler or paper grocery bags to transport dry ice to their homes, and company personnel will provide information about its proper handling.