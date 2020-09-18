Where to see colorful New York fall foliage during the last weekend of summer

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Summer is coming to a close, but some of the fall colors beginning are “unbe-leaf-able.”
According to I LOVE NY, some of the best places to see significant color changes this weekend may not be too far of a drive. Changes are expected in eight of the state’s vacations regions.
The Thousand Islands-Seaway and the North Country.
According to observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism, if you’re on the hunt for colorful fall colors, here are some other places to visit this weekend:
- Adirondacks
- Capital-Saratoga
- Catskills
- Central New York
- Chatauqua-Allegheny
- Hudson Valley
- Finger Lakes
- Thousand Islands-Seaway
