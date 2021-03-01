Which North Country schools confirmed COVID-19 cases during final days of February

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many school district throughout the North Country reported new COVID-19 cases in the final days of February 2021.

All confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken-down by the county the corresponding district resides in, as well as COVID-19 cases reported in each school district since September 2020.

Jefferson County

Belleville Henderson Central School District Superintendent confirmed a student tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, February 26. As a result one District staff member, and one District student who attends a program outside of the Bellville Henderson campuses, were placed on precautionary quarantine.

Belleville Henderson Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Grades K-1214418
Last updated February 26, 2021

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case reported a new COVID-19 case on February 26. According to Case the student attends General Brown Junior/Senior High School. All parents of children who were in the same classroom as the student were notified.

General Brown Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville Elementary School9817
Dexter Elementary School459
General Brown Junior/Senior High School17825
Total51
Last updated February 26, 2021

Lewis County

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel- King alerted the community on Friday, February 26 that an elementary school student tested positive for the virus. According to Dunckel-King the student was not in school during the infectious period.

Lowville Academy and Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Lowville Elementary School30434
Lowville Middle School15217
Lowville High School20222
Total77
Last updated February 26, 2021

Also in Lewis County, South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo reported that a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus on February 26. According to Premo, the student had not been on campus since prior to February recess and there was no impact of the overall operations of the school district.

South Lewis Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Glenfield Elementary School268
Port Leyden Elementary School7512
South Lewis Middle School12113
South Lewis High School131023
Total56
Last updated February 26, 2021

St. Lawrence County

Brasher Falls Central School District Superintendent Chris Rose reported on Sunday, February 28 that an employee tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Rose confirmed that the District would remain open as those affected were contacted quickly.

Brasher Falls Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
St. Lawrence Elementary School639
St. Lawrence Middle School538
St. Lawrence High School16218
Total35
Last updated February 26, 2021

As previously reported, Massena High School switched to remote learning Monday due to new COVID-19 cases following the announcement that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Massena High School.

Massena Central School DistrictStudent COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Jefferson Elementary School325
Madison Elementary School13417
Nightengale Elementary School729
J. William Leary Junior High School12820
Massena High School381149
Total100

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story