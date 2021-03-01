Which North Country schools confirmed COVID-19 cases during final days of February

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many school district throughout the North Country reported new COVID-19 cases in the final days of February 2021.

All confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken-down by the county the corresponding district resides in, as well as COVID-19 cases reported in each school district since September 2020.

Jefferson County

Belleville Henderson Central School District Superintendent confirmed a student tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, February 26. As a result one District staff member, and one District student who attends a program outside of the Bellville Henderson campuses, were placed on precautionary quarantine.

Belleville Henderson Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Grades K-12 14 4 18 Last updated February 26, 2021

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case reported a new COVID-19 case on February 26. According to Case the student attends General Brown Junior/Senior High School. All parents of children who were in the same classroom as the student were notified.

General Brown Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Brownville Elementary School 9 8 17 Dexter Elementary School 4 5 9 General Brown Junior/Senior High School 17 8 25 Total 51 Last updated February 26, 2021

Lewis County

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel- King alerted the community on Friday, February 26 that an elementary school student tested positive for the virus. According to Dunckel-King the student was not in school during the infectious period.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Lowville Elementary School 30 4 34 Lowville Middle School 15 2 17 Lowville High School 20 2 22 Total 77 Last updated February 26, 2021

Also in Lewis County, South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo reported that a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus on February 26. According to Premo, the student had not been on campus since prior to February recess and there was no impact of the overall operations of the school district.

South Lewis Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Glenfield Elementary School 2 6 8 Port Leyden Elementary School 7 5 12 South Lewis Middle School 12 1 13 South Lewis High School 13 10 23 Total 56 Last updated February 26, 2021

St. Lawrence County

Brasher Falls Central School District Superintendent Chris Rose reported on Sunday, February 28 that an employee tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Rose confirmed that the District would remain open as those affected were contacted quickly.

Brasher Falls Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total St. Lawrence Elementary School 6 3 9 St. Lawrence Middle School 5 3 8 St. Lawrence High School 16 2 18 Total 35 Last updated February 26, 2021

As previously reported, Massena High School switched to remote learning Monday due to new COVID-19 cases following the announcement that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Massena High School.