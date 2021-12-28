WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the North Country are out of session this week in observance of the holiday season. But prior to this break, many reported a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of December.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between December 3 and December 23. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria32031333
Belleville Henderson42921645
Carthage321941976270
General Brown28112316128
Indian River612251252227
LaFargeville93951049
Lyme5320032
Sackets Harbor520022
South Jefferson20160838198
Thousand Islands165521166
Watertown403441158402
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River65951675
Copenhagen34821462
Harrisville2170017
Lowville30110315125
South Lewis38108523131
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls24117123140
Canton97821189
Clifton-Fine11135619
Colton-Pierrepont65131061
Edwards-Knox194481357
Gouverneur522011440241
Hammond1102313
Hermon-Dekalb84041252
Heuvelton134131354
Lisbon12371542
Madrid-Waddington197481488
Massena852371646283
Morristown63531449
Norwood-Norfolk226971988
Ogdensburg17134520154
Parishville-Hopkinton102641137
Potsdam115862886
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.