WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the North Country are out of session this week in observance of the holiday season. But prior to this break, many reported a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of December.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between December 3 and December 23. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 3 20 3 13 33 Belleville Henderson 4 29 2 16 45 Carthage 32 194 19 76 270 General Brown 28 112 3 16 128 Indian River 61 225 12 52 227 LaFargeville 9 39 5 10 49 Lyme 5 32 0 0 32 Sackets Harbor 5 20 0 2 2 South Jefferson 20 160 8 38 198 Thousand Islands 16 55 2 11 66 Watertown 40 344 11 58 402 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 6 59 5 16 75 Copenhagen 3 48 2 14 62 Harrisville 2 17 0 0 17 Lowville 30 110 3 15 125 South Lewis 38 108 5 23 131 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 24 117 1 23 140 Canton 9 78 2 11 89 Clifton-Fine 11 13 5 6 19 Colton-Pierrepont 6 51 3 10 61 Edwards-Knox 19 44 8 13 57 Gouverneur 52 201 14 40 241 Hammond 1 10 2 3 13 Hermon-Dekalb 8 40 4 12 52 Heuvelton 13 41 3 13 54 Lisbon 12 37 1 5 42 Madrid-Waddington 19 74 8 14 88 Massena 85 237 16 46 283 Morristown 6 35 3 14 49 Norwood-Norfolk 22 69 7 19 88 Ogdensburg 17 134 5 20 154 Parishville-Hopkinton 10 26 4 11 37 Potsdam 11 58 6 28 86 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.