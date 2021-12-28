WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the North Country are out of session this week in observance of the holiday season. But prior to this break, many reported a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of December.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between December 3 and December 23. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|3
|20
|3
|13
|33
|Belleville Henderson
|4
|29
|2
|16
|45
|Carthage
|32
|194
|19
|76
|270
|General Brown
|28
|112
|3
|16
|128
|Indian River
|61
|225
|12
|52
|227
|LaFargeville
|9
|39
|5
|10
|49
|Lyme
|5
|32
|0
|0
|32
|Sackets Harbor
|5
|20
|0
|2
|2
|South Jefferson
|20
|160
|8
|38
|198
|Thousand Islands
|16
|55
|2
|11
|66
|Watertown
|40
|344
|11
|58
|402
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|6
|59
|5
|16
|75
|Copenhagen
|3
|48
|2
|14
|62
|Harrisville
|2
|17
|0
|0
|17
|Lowville
|30
|110
|3
|15
|125
|South Lewis
|38
|108
|5
|23
|131
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|24
|117
|1
|23
|140
|Canton
|9
|78
|2
|11
|89
|Clifton-Fine
|11
|13
|5
|6
|19
|Colton-Pierrepont
|6
|51
|3
|10
|61
|Edwards-Knox
|19
|44
|8
|13
|57
|Gouverneur
|52
|201
|14
|40
|241
|Hammond
|1
|10
|2
|3
|13
|Hermon-Dekalb
|8
|40
|4
|12
|52
|Heuvelton
|13
|41
|3
|13
|54
|Lisbon
|12
|37
|1
|5
|42
|Madrid-Waddington
|19
|74
|8
|14
|88
|Massena
|85
|237
|16
|46
|283
|Morristown
|6
|35
|3
|14
|49
|Norwood-Norfolk
|22
|69
|7
|19
|88
|Ogdensburg
|17
|134
|5
|20
|154
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|10
|26
|4
|11
|37
|Potsdam
|11
|58
|6
|28
|86
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
