PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul made a visit to the North Country on Wednesday to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh, Gov. Hochul announced that $78 million in funding has been made available through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act.

According to the Governor’s Office, this is a federal program that funds community projects that address pandemic-related health and safety issues and improve public service.

These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors,” Governor Hochul said while visiting Plattsburgh. “Mayors, communities, and non-profits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”

New funding through the CDBG-CV program will allow non-profits, in addition to municipalities to apply for grants. Newly eligible funding activities include basement apartments, upgrades to farmworker housing, greater access to mental health services, broadband, and addressing food insecurity.

Governor Hochul also confirmed that award limits have also been increased to allow more flexibility based on the need demonstrated in applications.

More information on the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program can be found on the New York State Home and Community Renewal website.