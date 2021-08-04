Whitesboro man arrested after allegedly punching Lewis County Sheriff

BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Central New York is facing charging after assaulting a Sheriff Deputy in the North Country.

Gregory M. Zangrilli, 27, from Whiteboro, New York was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on July 24, 2021. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was after deputies responded to the Red Pine Point road in the town of Greig for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a camp.

Deputies confirmed that upon arrival, Zangrilli became combative with patrols. When a deputy attempted to place him under arrest, Zangrilli struck the deputy in the face with a closed fist.

As a result, the man was taken into custody and transported to Lewis County General Hospital to be evaluated. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy who was struck was also taken to LCGH to be evaluated.

After being evaluated, Zangrilli was charged with the following:

Assault in the second degree, Class “D” felony

Resisting arrest, Class “A” misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, violation

He was arraigned and remanded to the Lewis County Jail on a parole violation. Deputies were assisted on the scene by members of the New York State Police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Turing Fire Department and EMSI.