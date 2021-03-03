‘Whole new life for me:’ LaFargeville mother-of-two receives life-changing smile makeover

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This week a local woman was gifted a life changing surgery.

33-year-old Amber Avery, mother of two from LaFargeville, New York, received a free smile makeover that would’ve cost her $50,000.

Amber was the winner of Upstate Oral & Dental Implant Surgery’s Second Chance program back in the fall, and now she can live with the smile she’s always wanted.

“It means a lot to her being able to smile,” reflected Avery. “It’s just a whole new life for me. It, I can buy it and you just make up and like, be the person I want to be, just being able to have more opportunities.”

She is the mother of an 18-month old and three-year old. According to her story provided by Upstate Oral Surgery, her dental issues started when she was young and didn’t have access to regular dental care.

Amber was given a new set of teeth through a full-arch restoration.

The procedure was completed by Upstate Oral and Dental Implant Surgery’sDr. Logan Curtis, with Restorative Dentist, Dr. Andrew Nguyen from A Happy Smile Dental Office, BonaDent Dental Laboratories, and BioHorizons.