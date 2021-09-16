Widespread power outage confirmed on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many residents on the Fort Drum army base were without power on Thursday morning.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes announced on its Facebook that Fort drum is experiencing a widespread power outage. This resulted in a power loss at many homes on base.

According to Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, the Department of Public Works is currently working to resolve this issue. It is unknown how many residents this outage is currently affecting.

Residents are reminded to keep all fridges and freezers closed tight, manually enter and exit overhead garage doors and create an airflow inside homes by opening windows.

At this time, there is no time estimated time as to when the issue will be resolved.