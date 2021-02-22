Widespread winter storms result in loss of over 25,000 blood donations

(WWTI) — Widespread snow and ice have disrupted many entities in the past week, including the nations blood supply.

AABB, America’s Blood Center and the America Red Cross issued a joint statement addressing the concern for the nation’s blood supply. According to the group, many blood centers have been forced to close their doors for multiple days due to power outages or weather conditions. This has resulted in a loss of over 25 thousand donations in February 2021 alone.

Additionally, the organizations have reported transportation difficulties, which has further complicated the ability to transport life-saving blood to hospitals across the country. Blood Centers are now reporting critically low inventories.

The organizations stated that there is a particular need for type O blood donations as Type O- blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and Type O+ blood is the most transfused blood type and critical in trauma situations.

The joint statement from AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross reads:

AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are joining together to urge eligible, healthy individuals to make and keep an appointment to donate blood, when they are able to do so in their community. Eligible individuals who are able to donate are asked to give blood now to help support those in your community, as well as those throughout the country. Eligible individuals in affected areas are asked to make an appointment to donate when it is safe to do so.

AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross has asked all healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment today and in the weeks and months to come.

To find local blood collection sites and to schedule an apportionment visit AABB‘s, American Blood Centers’ or the American Red Cross website.