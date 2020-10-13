Wild Center receives NOAA grant to empower youth responses to climate change in North Country, Finger Lakes

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Wild Center has received grant funding to help empower youth responses to climate change in New York State.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Environmental Literacy Program has provided $449,278 in grant funding to the Wild Center, helping to build climate literacy and development of rural youth leadership.

According to the Wild Center, this will support a three-year project titled “Empowering Rural Youth for Community Climate Resilience in New York State.

In collaboration with the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the Alliance for Climate Education, the Wild Center will create programming to demonstrate climate resiliency “best practices” for students and teachers in local municipalities.

“It’s critical for students to learn about climate change-but studies are clear that education alone isn’t enough to lead to action,” state Wild Center Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe. “We also need to empower students to help their communities prepare for the changes that are likely to affect them.”

Over the three-year duration of the project, the following activies are planned to be included:

Opportunities for youth to effectively partner with decision-makers in their home communities to work on climate action, engagement and resilience.

Youth Climate Summits and intensive Youth Climate Leadership Retreats

Programming to increase educator comprehension and confidence to prioritize climate change education instruction and student mentoring.

Creation of the New York State Youth Climate Summit Network

“Addressing the challenge of climate change is among Governor Cuomo’s highest environmental priorities,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Our strategy for fighting climate change and implementing the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act is dependent on a well-informed, involved public.”

The Wild Center also noted that the project will serve up to 800 rural high school students, up to 80 high school teachers and 60 youth leaders statewide. Additionally, the program will work to reach 30 rural community leaders and up to 60 educators.

The grant was one of eight awarded this year from NOAA’s Environmental Literacy Program.

