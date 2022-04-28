ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a special weather statement for most of St. Lawrence County.

This was to warn of fire weather concerns across Northern New York and into Vermont throughout the day on April 28.

According to the NWS, a significantly dry air mass will form across the region as humidity values only reach 25% by midday. Additionally, gusty northwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour will be common throughout the afternoon hours.

The NWS warned that the combination of dry and windy conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter to completely dry out, creating risks for fires.

Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be in the afternoon hours. This will especially impact the St. Lawrence Valley.

Officials reminded residents that the New York State brush burn ban remains in effect. This prohibits open burning throughout the State until May 14, 2022.